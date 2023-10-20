Ahead of Chand Jalne Laga, here is a look at TOP 10 most passionate Indian TV shows

Excited about the upcoming show Chand Jalne Laga of Kanika Mann and Vishal Aditya Singh, you can also catch up on these passionate love stories of ITV

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 20, 2023

Chand Jalne Laga

Kanika Mann and Vishal Aditya Singh are coming with Chand Jalne Laga on Colors

Chand Jalne Laga Plot

It is the story of Dev and Tara and how they repair their equation. Here is a look at ITV's best romances

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan

The love story of Manik and Nandini is a timeless one

Pavitra Rishta

The show will forever remain one of the best love stories on ITV

Rangrasiya

We cannot forget the chemistry of Ashish Sharma, Sanaya Irani till date

Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon

Vivian Dsena, Drashti Dhami gave us the feels and how

Qubool Hai

It is one of the historic love stories from Gul Khan Productions

Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi

The epic love story of Ranveer and Ishaani was all heart

Barsatein

Kushal Tandon, Shivangi Joshi's Barsatein is being loved by fans

Beintehaa

Beintehaa had the epic love story of Zain and Aaliya

