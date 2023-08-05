Aishwarya Sharma celebrates husband Neil Bhatt's birthday in Maldives; shares fun pictures from their vacay

Aishwarya Sharma is on a vacation with husband Neil Bhatt. The two are in the Maldives to celebrate the latter's birthday.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 05, 2023
Neil and Aishwarya are on a vacation to the Maldives. It is Neil's birthday today and here are some of their pictures from the vacation.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya's funky dressing style impresses us.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya Sharma's funky black shirt has our heart.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya and Neil never fail to dish out #couplegoals.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya's fun activity pictures will make you wish to go on a holiday now.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
These pictures are making us feel jealous.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Neil looks so handsome in this picture.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Birthday boy is surely having the best time of his life.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya and Neil are the cutest together!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya is currently seen in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!