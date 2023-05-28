Top 10 TV celebs who married their co-stars

Here is the list of Indian television celebrities who married their co-starsSource: Bollywoodlife.com | May 28, 2023
Several celebrities found their soulmates in their co-stars while working on television shows.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Both met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka and later got married.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sharad found his soulmate in Keerti during their show Saath Phere.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Both fell for each other on the sets of Pyaar Kii Yeh Ek Kahani.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Their love story began on the sets of Tere Liye.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ravi and Sargun are the most loved couple of television.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
They met on the sets of Ghar Ek Mandir.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Both fell in love with each other during their show Miley Jab Hum Tum.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Both married after working together on the television show Ramayan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Both were co-stars in the daily soap Swarg and married after dating for 7 years.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The couple fell in love on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!