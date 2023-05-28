Top 10 TV celebs who married their co-stars

Here is the list of Indian television celebrities who married their co-stars

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 28, 2023

Celebs married co-stars

Several celebrities found their soulmates in their co-stars while working on television shows.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shoibh Ibrahim - Dipika Kakkar

Both met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka and later got married.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sharad Kelkar - Keerti Gaekwad

Sharad found his soulmate in Keerti during their show Saath Phere.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Suyash Rai - Kishwer Merchant

Both fell for each other on the sets of Pyaar Kii Yeh Ek Kahani.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shakti Arora - Neha Saxena

Their love story began on the sets of Tere Liye.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ravi Dubey - Sargun Mehta

Ravi and Sargun are the most loved couple of television.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ram Kapoor - Gautami Gadgil

They met on the sets of Ghar Ek Mandir.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mohit Sehgal - Sanaya Irani

Both fell in love with each other during their show Miley Jab Hum Tum.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gurmeet Choudhary - Debina Banerjee

Both married after working together on the television show Ramayan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dheeraj Dhopar - Vinny Arora

Both were co-stars in the daily soap Swarg and married after dating for 7 years.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aishwarya Sharma - Neil Bhatt

The couple fell in love on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Bigg Boss Ott 2: Every detail you need to know about Salman Khan show

 

 Find Out More