TV actresses who are accused of being makers favourite

Here's a look at TV actresses who were accused of getting more attention from the makers and channels.

Rupal Purohit

Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly gained popularity with the famous tv show Anupamaa.

Rupali Ganguly

Netizens feel she is given more footage in the show than her opposite lead actors.

Aishwarya Sharma

Aishwarya Sharma became a household name after Ghum hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Aishwarya Sharma

Fans of Ayesha Singh accused makers of being biased.

Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik has appeared in several daily soaps. After winning Bigg Boss she participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Rubina Dilaik

Fans of other contestants felt that the makers were biased towards her and gave her maximum footage.

Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash won Bigg Boss 15 and fans of other contestants called it a pre-decided win.

Tejasswi Prakash

They slammed the makers for signing a deal with the Colors TV channel for Naagin 6.

Shiny Doshi

Shiny Doshi played the pivotal role of Dhara Pandya in Pandya Store and the audience say she is maker's favourite.

Shiny Doshi

Viewers feel that Shiny Doshi receives more attention and promotion as compared to Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik.

Isha Malviya

Isha Malviya made her small-screen debut as Jasmine Kaur Sandhu in Udaariyaan.

Isha Malviya

Fans of Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary accused the makers of being biased towards Isha.

