Akshara, Sai from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin continue to rule hearts; Check Top 10 characters 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 16, 2024

Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa is leading the list. 

Dilip Joshi has etched Jethalal into our hearts. 

Pranali Rathod ruled as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. 

Ayesha Singh as Sai Joshi was an ace. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin won hearts and how!

Ayesha's Sai is not a part of the show anymore. Still, she continues to reign. 

Shraddha Arya's Preeta continues to be everyone's favourite.  

It's been years since Disha Vakani left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. 

Yet, here she is at number 6 as Dayaben. 

Shivangi Joshi as Naira from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is also on the list. 

Not just Naira but also Sirat has grabbed a place. They are at number 7.

Bhavika Sharma's Savi has grabbed 8th place on the list of most loved TV characters.

Aishwarya Khare's Lakshmi is at number 9. 

Sumbul Touqeer's Imlie is still popular. She is placed 10th on the list. 

