Akshay Kumar to join Salman Khan for Bigg Boss 18 grand finale?

Bollywood Staff Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 18, 2025

If reports are to be believed, Akshay Kumar will be gracing for Bigg Boss 18 grand finale.

Yes, Akshay will be on the sets to promote his film Sky Force.

Fans are already excited to know what tadka he will add to the show.

Salman Khan's Sikandar team will also make a special appearance during the finale.

The finale will feature several performances.

Bigg Boss 18 finale will be aired on January 19.

The voting lines are still open for viewers to make their favourite contestant win.

Bigg Boss house has just six contestants to win trophy and prize money.

Prize money of this season’s winner is ₹50 lakh.

Finalists include Rajat Dalal, Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Chum Darang, and Karan Veer Mehra

