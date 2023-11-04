Ali Mercchant and Andleeb Zaidi make a dreamy couple at their Lucknow wedding

Ali Mercchant has tied the knot with Andaleeb Zaidi who is a model by profession. The gorgeous couple pics from Lucknow will make you go gaga

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 03, 2023

Ali Mercchant weds Andaleeb Zaidi

Former Bigg Boss contestant Ali Mercchant has married Andleeb Zaidi

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lucknow wedding

The marriage happened in the city of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Model by profession

Andleeb Zaidi is a ramp model. The name Andleeb means a nightingale

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Twinning in ivory

Ali Mercchant and Andleeb Zaidi chose ivory which is one of the colours of the season

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Traditional couple

Both of them were dressed in wedding finery as per Muslim traditions

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gorgeous bride

With her beautiful looks, sharara and jewellery, Andleeb looked radiant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ali Mercchant's sweet note

He wrote that he saw them not as promises but as privileges

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Congratulations poured in

Nyra Banerjee, Rashami Desai, Archana Gautam, Shardul Pandit congratulated him

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Work front

Ali Mercchant was seen on the show Libaas

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Second time lucky

Everyone is happy to see that Ali has found his soulmate in Andleeb

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Jio MAMI Festival: Janhvi Kapoor, Manushi Chillar, Kalki Koechlin and more celebs on the red carpet

 

 Find Out More