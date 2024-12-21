Anupamaa ousters, harassment on TMKOC sets: How TV stars faced unfair treatment in 2024
Janhvi Sharma
Alisha Parveen who was seen playing the lead character Raahi, aka Aadhya told ETimes that she was replaced and makers then roped in Adrija Roy.
Shehzada Dhami, who portrayed the character Armaan in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata was replaced overnight due to his professional conduct.
Pratiksha Honmukhe who played the role of Ruhi in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was also replaced as makers said that she failed to meet the character requirements as expected.
Karan Singh Grover was replaced due to unprofessional behavior from Qubool Hai.
Gia Manek was terminated from Saath Nibhana Saathiya after she decided to participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.
Paras Kalnawat who played the role of Samar in Anupamaa was removed from the show due to a breach of contract after signing up for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.
Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal aka Mrs Roshan Singh Sodhi of Taarak Mehta show was removed after failing to inform producers about her pregnancy.
Gurucharan Singh aka Roshan Singh Sodhi of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was removed from the show after he demanded higher pay and displayed unprofessional behaviour.
Shilpa Shinde who was seen in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain was replaced after a public dispute with the production staff.
Ritvik Arora, who played Kunal Rajvansh in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke was replaced for his unprofessional behaviour.
