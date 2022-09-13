Have a look at Jennifer Winget’s dating history that caught everyone’s attentionSource: Bollywood
Jennifer Winget and Karan Singh Grover met on the sets of Kasauti Zindagi Ki and later on went to work together on Dill Mill Gayye. Their love bloomed on the sets of DMG and got married in 2012. However, their love wasn’t long lived and both filed for a divorce in 2016Source: Bollywood
Sehban and Jennifer also met on the sets of Dill Mill Gayye and shared a strong bond since then. According to the reports, Jennifer was said to be dating Sehban. However soon the air was cleared and they maintained their friendship statusSource: Bollywood
Code M co stars Jennifer and Tanuj were see spending a lot of time together of the sets as well. There were rumors of they dating each otherSource: Bollywood
Jennifer and Gautam worked together in TV show Saraswati chandra. Their on screen chemistry was often mistaken as a relationship between themSource: Bollywood
Harshad and Jennifer shared a sizzling chemistry together in Bepannah. Their on and off screen bond was highly appreciated by the audience and there were rumors of them dating each other. However, none of them came forward and accepted the relationshipSource: Bollywood
Kushal and Jennifer shared the screen together in one of the hit shows beyhadh. They looked great together and shared a strong bond with each otherSource: Bollywood
