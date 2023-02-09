All about Rakhi Sawant's husband Adil Durrani's rumoured wife Tanu

Here's all you need to know about Adil Durrani's rumoured wife/ girlfriend Tanu. Read to know more about her.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 09, 2023

Rakhi's husband is a cheater

Rakhi alleged that her hubby Adil has been cheating on her with another woman.

Adil's wife Tanu

Rakhi revealed that Adil's girlfriend/ wife is Tanu to whom he was married reportedly since 3 years and she was not aware.

Adil's affair

Reportedly, Adil dated Tanu when Rakhi was in the Bigg Boss Marathi house.

Tanu's Instagram

According to her profile, Tanu is a model and has 610 K followers.

Famous

Tanu has a lot of fame on social media and has also done a few music albums.

Rakhi files FIR

The drama queen filed an FIR against her husband Adil and also slammed Tanu.

Shame

Rakhi exposed Tanu by taking her name in front of the paps and saying, "Shame on you Tanu".

Adil leaves for Tanu

Adil left Rakhi for Tanu is what Rakhi claims.

Adil in jail

Rakhi's husband has been sent in Arthur road jail in relation to assault case.

Oshiwara police

The Oshiwara cops have filed an FIR against Adil under IPC Sec 406, 498 (A), 377 and 420.

