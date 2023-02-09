All about Rakhi Sawant's husband Adil Durrani's rumoured wife Tanu

Here's all you need to know about Adil Durrani's rumoured wife/ girlfriend Tanu. Read to know more about her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 09, 2023
Rakhi alleged that her hubby Adil has been cheating on her with another woman.
Rakhi revealed that Adil's girlfriend/ wife is Tanu to whom he was married reportedly since 3 years and she was not aware.
Reportedly, Adil dated Tanu when Rakhi was in the Bigg Boss Marathi house.
According to her profile, Tanu is a model and has 610 K followers.
Tanu has a lot of fame on social media and has also done a few music albums.
The drama queen filed an FIR against her husband Adil and also slammed Tanu.
Rakhi exposed Tanu by taking her name in front of the paps and saying, "Shame on you Tanu".
Adil left Rakhi for Tanu is what Rakhi claims.
Rakhi's husband has been sent in Arthur road jail in relation to assault case.
The Oshiwara cops have filed an FIR against Adil under IPC Sec 406, 498 (A), 377 and 420.
