Anita Raaj

Anita Raaj played Sarab's mother-in-law in Choti Sardarni looks hot in real life.

Janhvi Sharma

Alpana Buch

Actress Alpana Buch plays the role of Baa in the Anupamaa and manages to turn heads in style.

Kruttika Desai

Kruttika Desai currently essays the role of Gautam's mother raises the temperature soaring with her real avatar.

Smita Bansal

Smita Bansal who played the role of Anandi's mother-in-law in Balika Vadhu looks classy in real life.

Niyati Joshi

Niyati Joshi played the role of Kartik's mother in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai raises the temperature with her hotness avatar.

Swati Chitnis

Swati Chitnis plays Swarna Goenka's mother-in-law in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and her stunning avatar will leave you stunned.

