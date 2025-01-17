Aman Jaiswal and more TV actors who died young
TV actor Aman Jaiswal died in a road accident on January 17. He had worked in many Hindi serials, the most famous one being Dhartiputra Nandini. He was just 22.
The Balika Vadhu star and Big Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla passed away in 2021 at 40 from a heart attack.
Vaishali Takkar known for her role in Sasural Simar Ka, tragically took her own life in 2022 at age of 30.
Sushant Singh Rajput who rose to fame with TV serial Pavitra Rishta died on June 14, 2020. He was found hanging in his apartment
Tunisha Sharma of Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul fame reportedly committed suicide in her makeup room in December 2022. She was just 20.
Pratyusha Banerjee best remembered for Balika Vadhu died in 2016, allegedly by suicide.
Kushal Punjabi Known for Ishq Mein Marjawan and Karzzzz, tragically took his own life in December 2019.
Deepesh Bhan known for his role in TV show Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain died on July 23, 2022 at the age of 41.
Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi died at the age of 46 due to cardiac arrest.
Popular show Udaan actress Divya Bhatnagarm died due to Covid-19 at the age of 34.
