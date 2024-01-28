Amid BB17 star Ankita Lokhande and her mother-in-law’s controversies, here are Saas-Bahu jodi’s that share a special bond
Vridhi Soodhan
Jan 28, 2024
"My mother-in-law, Manju Dahiya and I bond really well," Divyanka Tripathi remarked. "I'm fortunate to now have two mothers."
"They both genuinely love and care about me. Speaking with her after work is enjoyable. We laugh around and share recipes," Divyanka exclaimed with excitement.
Kanchi Kaul once revealed that she considers her mother-in-law to be the best. According to her, her ‘saas’ is very understanding and also cooporates a lot.
In a previous interview, Aakanksha Singh said, "I consider my mother-in-law Indra Sain as my own mother."
"She takes care of me whenever I am around, she feels the same pain if I am in trouble, she is super emotional which I think makes her so loving" she remarked with conviction.
"Having Saroj Goyal in my life is a blessing. I've been busy with my Odissi dancing class since Diya Aur Baati, but she never complains," Dipika Singh told the reporters.
The well-known actress Mahhi Vij stated, "My relationship with my mother-in-law, Anu Bhanushali, is really valuable because she is like my own mother. I enjoy traveling with her since she is like a friend to me."
In an interview, Shikha Singh talked about how close her in-laws are to her. "She is a practical woman, caring and understanding towards my working schedules which makes my life very sorted."
