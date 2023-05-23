Top Tv actresses whose partners have turned entrepreneurs

Mouni Roy’s husband Suraj Nambiar is a businessman based in Dubai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He has founded a global educational platform named Ultimate Gurus.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anita Hasnandani’s husband Rohit Reddy runs a social media influencer marketing agency.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He is also a founder of Bag Talk, which was highly marketed by his wife Anita in collaboration with her industry friends.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mannan who lives in India, Dubai and Ney York is also an angel investor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bigg Boss fame Nikki Tamboli is dating Mannan Joshi. He has started a cyber security company Avalanche Inc.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vikas Parashar Sonarika Bhadoria’s partner Vikas Parashar is also an entrepreneur.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He runs a real estate business.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shiny Doshi married Lavesh Khairajani who is one of the co-owners of Under The Roof, a digital content creation company.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He is also a partner in Snack In The Box.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ashka Goradia’s partner Brent Goble runs a yoga studio in Goa.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhumika Gurang’s husband Shekhar Malhotra is a restauranteur. He runs a hotel chain in Mumbai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He is associated with top restaurants and clubs like Opa Bar & cafe, Mitron, Roofberries and more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He has invested in SMEs and MMEs in India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!