Top Tv actresses whose partners have turned entrepreneurs

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 23, 2023

Mouni Roy - Suraj Nambiar

Mouni Roy’s husband Suraj Nambiar is a businessman based in Dubai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ultimate Gurus

He has founded a global educational platform named Ultimate Gurus.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anita Hasnandani - Rohit Reddy

Anita Hasnandani’s husband Rohit Reddy runs a social media influencer marketing agency.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bag Talk

He is also a founder of Bag Talk, which was highly marketed by his wife Anita in collaboration with her industry friends.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Angel investor

Mannan who lives in India, Dubai and Ney York is also an angel investor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nikki Tamboli - Mannan Joshi

Bigg Boss fame Nikki Tamboli is dating Mannan Joshi. He has started a cyber security company Avalanche Inc.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonarika Bhadoria -

Vikas Parashar Sonarika Bhadoria’s partner Vikas Parashar is also an entrepreneur.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Real Estate

He runs a real estate business.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shiny Doshi - Lavesh Khairjani

Shiny Doshi married Lavesh Khairajani who is one of the co-owners of Under The Roof, a digital content creation company.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Snack In The Box

He is also a partner in Snack In The Box.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ashka Goradia - Brent Goble

Ashka Goradia’s partner Brent Goble runs a yoga studio in Goa.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhumika Gurang - Shekhar Malhotra

Bhumika Gurang’s husband Shekhar Malhotra is a restauranteur. He runs a hotel chain in Mumbai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Restauranteur

He is associated with top restaurants and clubs like Opa Bar & cafe, Mitron, Roofberries and more.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Investments

He has invested in SMEs and MMEs in India.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 12 South Indian actors who experienced marital crisis

 

 Find Out More