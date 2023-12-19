Ankita Lokhande birthday special: Walk into Bigg Boss 17 star's wardrobe for wedding style inspiration
Shivani Pawaskar
A sharara set for mehendi or sangeet night would be perf!
A bandani saree is a must-have in your wardrobe.
A brocade lehenga for the sheer love of lehengas.
An easy-breezy saree for post-wedding bash...
A fat-bordered saree for those who love traditional looks.
A Kanjeevaram silk is also a must-have for some royal dos.
Gold never goes out of style, just like Ankita Lokhande.
A perfect cosy dinner party with friends outfit after wedding.
This butta print saree in blue looks so stunning, no?
Oh, we just love this look of Ankita!
A simple plain saree can work wonders if styled correctly.
Ankit loves fat border saris, it seems.
Another blue one from the wardrobe. Which one did you like more?
A cotton sari for a long day will help you be at ease.
