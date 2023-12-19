Ankita Lokhande birthday special: Walk into Bigg Boss 17 star's wardrobe for wedding style inspiration 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 19, 2023

A sharara set for mehendi or sangeet night would be perf! 

A bandani saree is a must-have in your wardrobe. 

A brocade lehenga for the sheer love of lehengas. 

An easy-breezy saree for post-wedding bash... 

A fat-bordered saree for those who love traditional looks. 

A Kanjeevaram silk is also a must-have for some royal dos. 

Gold never goes out of style, just like Ankita Lokhande. 

A perfect cosy dinner party with friends outfit after wedding. 

This butta print saree in blue looks so stunning, no?

Oh, we just love this look of Ankita! 

A simple plain saree can work wonders if styled correctly.

Ankit loves fat border saris, it seems.

Another blue one from the wardrobe. Which one did you like more? 

A cotton sari for a long day will help you be at ease.

