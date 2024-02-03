Ankita Lokhande, Kapil Sharma and other TV celebs who own lavish and luxurious homes in Mumbai

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 03, 2024

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain own a luxurious home in Mumbai. Recently, Tehelka gave a small tour. It is very spacious and spells luxury. 

Ankita and Vicky have been married since 2018. The two made a couple appearance recently for a date night. Let's check other celebs who own luxe homes in Mumbai. 

As per reports, Karan Kundra owns a luxe home which costs Rs 20 crore. 

It is said that Arjun Bijlani's home costs around Rs 10 crore. 

Divyanka Tripathi's Mumbai home reportedly costs around Rs 4 crore.

It is said that Kapil Sharma has a Rs 15 crore home in Mumbai.   

Shweta Tiwari's home in Mumbai reportedly costs Rs 6 crore. 

Shivangi Joshi also bought a home in Mumbai for Rs 6 crore. 

Shaheer Sheikh also owns a home in Mumbai which is about Rs 6 crore. 

It is said that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary bought a home in Mumbai worth Rs 3.5 crore.

Kvya actress Sumbul Touqeer Khan bought a flat in Mumbai which is for Rs 2 crore, as per reports.

Siddharth Nigam has a lavish 5 BHK apartment in Mumbai. 

