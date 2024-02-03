Ankita Lokhande, Kapil Sharma and other TV celebs who own lavish and luxurious homes in Mumbai
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 03, 2024
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain own a luxurious home in Mumbai. Recently, Tehelka gave a small tour. It is very spacious and spells luxury.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ankita and Vicky have been married since 2018. The two made a couple appearance recently for a date night. Let's check other celebs who own luxe homes in Mumbai.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per reports, Karan Kundra owns a luxe home which costs Rs 20 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is said that Arjun Bijlani's home costs around Rs 10 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Divyanka Tripathi's Mumbai home reportedly costs around Rs 4 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is said that Kapil Sharma has a Rs 15 crore home in Mumbai.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shweta Tiwari's home in Mumbai reportedly costs Rs 6 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shivangi Joshi also bought a home in Mumbai for Rs 6 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shaheer Sheikh also owns a home in Mumbai which is about Rs 6 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is said that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary bought a home in Mumbai worth Rs 3.5 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kvya actress Sumbul Touqeer Khan bought a flat in Mumbai which is for Rs 2 crore, as per reports.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Siddharth Nigam has a lavish 5 BHK apartment in Mumbai.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 11 romance movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more OTT during the Valentine's week
Find Out More