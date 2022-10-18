There was a time when TV actresses had no choice but to keep their personal space private just to maintain the charade of their sanskari, sweet onscreen avatars. Thankfully, bindaas babes like Ankita Lokhande, Rubina Dilaik, Kamya Panjabi and more have broken these societal and industry norms.Source: Bollywood
Ankita Lokhande and hubby Vicky Jain had shared a pic of their steamy kiss at a Diwali party.
Rubina Dilaik and hubby ABhinav Shukla kissing in full-public view went viral in no time.
This is just one among many such PDA pics on Kamya Panjabi's Instagram handle.
Aashka Goradia doesn't hold back in sharing her love for husband Brent Goble on social media.
Shweta Salve is hotness personified, so it's not surprising even her romantic moments are super-hot.
Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta are another couple who don't hold back in showing their love.
Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal believe in loving and not hiding it.
Ditto for hottie Kishwer Merchant who openly professes her love for Suyyash Rai on social media.
How could you not kiss the love of your life at the Eiffel Tower? Ishita Dutta believes in tradition.
Even Gauri Pradhan and Hiten Tejwani show their PDA once in a while to their fans.
