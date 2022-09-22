TV beauties TROLLED for their fashion sense

Let's check out the list of gorgeous TV beauties who have been trolled for their fashion choices for various reasons.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywood

Aneri Vajani 

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 beauty has been trolled for her body type. Due to her slender figure, people call out her fashion sense. 

Ankita Lokhande 

Pavitra Rishta actress Ankita Lokhande has been sharing some stunning pictures online. Her bold personality is not going down well with trolls. 

Devoleena Bhattacharjee 

Since Gopi bahu's character is etched in the minds of the netizens, her bold fashion choices often gets flak.  

Urfi Javed 

Urfi Javed is hot favourite of the trolls who get trolled every day for her fashion statements. 

Nia Sharma 

Nia Sharma usually doesn't give two hoots about the trolls. Nia's bold personality is often trolled online. 

Nidhi Shah

Nidhi Shah plays Kinjal in Anupamaa. Because of Kinjal's demure and homely personality, Nidhi's bold fashion statements get trolled.  

Rubina Dilaik

Of late, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant Rubina Dilaik is getting thumbs down from the netizens for her fashion statements. 

Mouni Roy 

Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy's bold personality doesn't have a lot of fans too it seems. While the actress aces it, trolls don't leave her alone. 

Sanjeeda Shaikh 

Ever since Sanjeeda Shaikh has embraced motherhood, her bold posts on Instagram have been getting a lot of hate and troll comments. 

Rakhi Sawant

Last but not least, netizens find Rakhi Sawant's bizarre fashion sense during her public appearances laughable. 

