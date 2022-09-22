Let's check out the list of gorgeous TV beauties who have been trolled for their fashion choices for various reasons.Source: Bollywood
Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 beauty has been trolled for her body type. Due to her slender figure, people call out her fashion sense.Source: Bollywood
Pavitra Rishta actress Ankita Lokhande has been sharing some stunning pictures online. Her bold personality is not going down well with trolls.Source: Bollywood
Since Gopi bahu's character is etched in the minds of the netizens, her bold fashion choices often gets flak.Source: Bollywood
Urfi Javed is hot favourite of the trolls who get trolled every day for her fashion statements.Source: Bollywood
Nia Sharma usually doesn't give two hoots about the trolls. Nia's bold personality is often trolled online.Source: Bollywood
Nidhi Shah plays Kinjal in Anupamaa. Because of Kinjal's demure and homely personality, Nidhi's bold fashion statements get trolled.Source: Bollywood
Of late, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant Rubina Dilaik is getting thumbs down from the netizens for her fashion statements.Source: Bollywood
Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy's bold personality doesn't have a lot of fans too it seems. While the actress aces it, trolls don't leave her alone.Source: Bollywood
Ever since Sanjeeda Shaikh has embraced motherhood, her bold posts on Instagram have been getting a lot of hate and troll comments.Source: Bollywood
Last but not least, netizens find Rakhi Sawant's bizarre fashion sense during her public appearances laughable.Source: Bollywood
