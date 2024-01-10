Anuj, Anu drama helps Anupamaa retain top spot, YRKKH struggles on Top 10 TV shows list
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 10, 2024
Anupamaa tops the list as it is the most loved show and has a huge fanbase.
Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma is next as its a light hearted comedy drama, so its loved by almost everyone.
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si has a good storyline and viewers enjoy watching the show.
Indian Idol is broadcasted every weekend and has a good amount of viewership.
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein has interesting plots which saves a spot for the show in this list.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is been running since a very long time and hence, has a good fan following.
Bigg Boss has been a good source of gossip as viewers love to watch the show.
Kundali Bhagya has also made it to this list with reasonable viewership.
Bhagya Laxmi is on the second last spot and manages to make a position in this list.
On the last spot we have Teri Meri Dooriyan with a little less amount of viewership, but still, big enough to help the show maintain a spot in the lkist.
