Anuj in Anupamaa, Abhi in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata and more TV characters' fans upset because of poor plotlines

The number of times fans have complained about the twists and plotlines of popular TV shows reducing their fave character's journey to stillness is shocking.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 21, 2023

Virat/Sai - GHKKPM

Both Virat and Sai's characters were flawed, agreed. But so much that fans started doubting whether they were truly meant for each other.

Imlie/Aryan - Imlie

Imlie and Aryan had so much potential. Fans felt robbed of an amazing love story between the two.

Anupamaa - Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly's fans feel Anupamaa can do better. The twists and writing somehow, don't do justice to a now iconic character.

Anuj - Anupamaa

The number of times Anuj has been hurt has left fans upset too. Gaurav and Rupali's MaAn are always solving family issues.

Aradhana - Barsatein

Fans sympathize with Shivangi Joshi's character of Aaradhna from Barsatein as she is always suffering. They feel it is unfair to her.

Karan - Kundali Bhagya

The number of times Preeta and Karan separated left fans frustrated. Adding to it was the changes in the actors of the show. Now Karan is reduced to nothing.

Abhimanyu - YRKKH

In order to bring twists and turns, fans expressed their anger, accusing the makers of butchering Harshad Chopda's character in the show.

Abhinav - YRKKH

In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Jay Soni's character was introduced but eventually killed off again. Fans questioned the point of introducing a new character who was butchered online by stans.

Preesha/Rudra - YHC

Preesha and Rudraksh's love story got lost in leaps felt fans. They loved watching Sargun and Abrar together.

Pranbir - Kumkum Bhagya

Also, on the list are Prachi and Ranbir. The constant separations have left fans frustrated.

Shiva-Raavi - Pandya Store

Throughout the time Kanwar and Alice have been a part of Pandya Store, fans have complained about the lack of their story arc.

