Anupamaa upcoming twists: Romil gets exposed, Vanraj repents, Adhik flips completely

Anupamaa TV show upcoming spoiler: Pakhi escapes Romil's trap, but will she get into another danger?

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 11, 2023

Anupamaa upcoming twist

Anupamaa gets Adhik released as he is innocent. He apologizes to Anupamaa for his behaviour.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anuj's birthday

Anupamaa wishes Anuj a happy birthday during her tough time as well.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vanraj’s wish

Vanraj prays to God that his children should not be punished for whatever mistakes he made in his life

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Romil caught red handed

Anupamaa goes behind Romil and finally finds out that he is behind Pakhi’s disappearance.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pakhi in danger?

Will Pakhi finally come to the Kapadia house or will she get in another danger?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Adhik’s realisation

Adhik realizes his love for Pakhi and vows to always protect her.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pakhi runs away

Pakhi has escaped from Romil's trap, will she be fine?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anupamaa’s decision

Will Anupamaa give one more chance to Adhik?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Janmashtami Pooja

Everyone celebrates the pooja very simply since they are worried about Pakhi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Romil drops a hint

Romil panics when he hears the police is coming to Kapadia house to check everyone's phone.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Jawan, Pathaan, Gadar 2 and more: Check out the list of Top 10 highest opening weekend grossers

 

 Find Out More