Anupamaa upcoming twists: Romil faces Anupamaa’s wrath but will Pakhi forgive him?

Anupamaa TV show upcoming spoiler: Samar and Paritosh to save Pakhi, Adhik to get back into his senses.

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 12, 2023

Anupamaa solves everything

Will Anupamaa request Anuj to give one chance to Romil?

Pakhi forgives Romil

Pakhi will change the game as she may forgive Romil, thinking that due to him, Adhik has realised his mistakes.

Vanraj’s outburst

Will Vanraj try to hit Romil for whatever he did with Pakhi?

Ankush to the rescue

Ankush gets angry with Anuj, will he support his son Romil?

Ankush, Anuj part ways

A line has been drawn forever between Ankush and Anuj because of Romil's mistakes.

Romil will flip?

Will Romil finally change towards Adhik and Pakhi and forget all the revenge?

Anuj's decision

Anuj to take a drastic step and throw Romil out of the house.

Celebration

Will Pakhi finally celebrate Raksha Bandhan, Janmashtami happily with her husband and family?

Anupamaa upcoming twist

Anupamaa catches Romil red handed. He will now face a mother’s true wrath.

Goons attack Pakhi

Pakhi escapes from Romil’s trap but goons attack her. Will her brothers come on time and save her?

