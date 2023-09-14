Anupamaa upcoming twists: Pakhi comes home but Vanraj, Anuj in no mood to forgive

Anupamaa TV show upcoming spoiler: Malti Devi saves Pakhi, Romil and Adhik regret their actions.

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 14, 2023

Romil gets another chance

Pakhi forgives Romil and ties him a rakhi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vanraj’s aggression

Vanraj slaps Romil. Will he forgive him?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anupamaa's concern

Anupamaa wants to take Malti Devi to her house, will Anuj agree?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Happiness all around

Pakhi is fine and everyone celebrates the Raksha Bandhan festival together.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anupamaa upcoming twist

Finally, Pakhi is saved and returns home.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Romil and Adhik regret

Romil and Adhik both regret about their behaviour. Will they forget all their revenge?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anuj warns Anupamaa

Anuj warns Anupamaa that they should not trust Malti Devi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anupamaa’s decision

Will Anupamaa ever regret taking Malti Devi to her house?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anuj in disbelief

Anuj is shocked to see Malti Devi's condition.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Malti Devi's mental condition

Malti Devi will not remember Anupamaa. Is she just pretending?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 flawless looks sported by Sara Tendulkar

 

 Find Out More