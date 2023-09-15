Anupamaa upcoming twists: Vanraj in dharam sankat, Malti Devi calls Anuj her son

Anupamaa TV show upcoming spoiler: Everyone's life is about to change, what new storm awaits Anupamaa?

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 15, 2023

Adhik’s promise to Pakhi

Adhik promised Pakhi that he would never hurt her. Has he really changed?

Anupamaa’s mission

Anupamaa is getting ready to reunite Malti Devi with her son.

Romil regrets

Romil regrets all his actions and is now happy as he finally gets a family and sisters.

Pakhi and Adhik

Pakhi and Adhik start a new life. Will Adhik really never get violent?

Pakhi forgives Romil

Pakhi forgives Romil and ties him a rakhi.

Anirudh’s entry

Anirudh will come to claim his child. Will Vanraj be cold hearted and separate a child from its mother?

Anupamaa upcoming twist

Malti Devi refers to Anuj as her son. Will Anuj also feel some connection?

Anuj feels some connection

Anuj feels some strange connection with Malti Devi.

Anuj and Malti Devi

Will Anuj forgive his mother and accept her?

