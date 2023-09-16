Anupamaa upcoming twists: Anuj in trauma, Baa's life is danger, Dimpy flips

Anupamaa TV show upcoming spoiler: Anuj meets his mother, will he accept her?

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 16, 2023

Anuj knows about Malti Devi

Will Anuj know about Malti Devi as he is trying to avoid her?

Anuj's birthday

Anu gives him a big surprise on his birthday: his mother, Malti Devi.

Anuj's trauma

Anuj is experiencing trauma. Will Anu bring everything back to normal in Anuj's life?

Anirudh wants his child

Anirudh enters Kavya's life. Will he snatch his child from Kavya?

Anuj accepts his mother

Will Anuj get emotional and accept his mother?

Vanraj and Kavya

Vanraj and Kavya slowly get closer, but will Anirudh break their relationship?

Adhik is changed

Will Adhik really change, as no one trusts him?

Baa suffers heart attack

Will Baa's life be in danger?

Dimpy flips

Dimpy becomes positive, but she also gets stuck in what Barkha told her.

