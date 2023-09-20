Anupamaa top 10 upcoming twists: Samar dies, Anu-Anuj part ways forever

Anupamaa TV show spoiler: Anu devastated, Vanraj is frantic

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 20, 2023

Vanraj devastated

Vanraj is angry and frantic and blames Anuj for Samar’s death. Calls him a killer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Big tragedy

Samar dies in an accident and everyone blames Anuj.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anuj and Malti Devi

Will Anuj forgive his mother for abandoning him as a kid and accept her?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anu's decision

What decision will Anu make this time? Will she ever forgive Anuj?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dimpy responsible?

Dimpy's father hated Samar. Is he the one behind what happened to Samar?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dimpy is pregnant

Dimpy's life has been totally destroyed after Samar’s death. Will she take revenge on Anuj?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anupamaa upcoming twist

Anu gives the biggest gift to Anuj on his birthday. Reveals truth about his real mother.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anu in shock

Anu's life is in shock as her son is no more. How will she handle everything?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The main culprit?

Who is behind Samar’s death - Adhik, Romil or Anuj? Will Anu find out the truth?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Guilty or innocent?

Is Anuj really behind Samar’s death or is he trying to save someone?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 most-watched Hindi web series of 2023 on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more

 

 Find Out More