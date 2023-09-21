Anupamaa Top 8 upcoming twists: Anuj panics, Anu’s life is shattered

Anupamaa TV show spoiler: Here's what to expect next on the top TV show.

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 21, 2023

Malti Devi regrets

Malti Devi's memory is back. Will she realise the value of motherhood?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anu's decision

Will Anu leave Anuj forever?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anu’s priority

Anu knows that now only she has to take care of her son’s wife Dimpy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Big tragedy

Samar dies in an accident and the while family is shattered.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anuj gets emotional

Anuj gets emotional as well as shocked to learn the truth.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gone too soon

Dimpy's world comes crashing down. How will she live without Samar? How will she raise their child alone?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anupamaa upcoming twist

Anu reveals the truth about Anuj’s identity and is shocked. Will he accept Malti Devi?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vanraj reacts

Vanraj becomes totally negative and against Anuj after Samar’s demise.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Singham Again actor Ajay Devgn’s alleged romances

 

 Find Out More