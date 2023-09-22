Anupamaa Top 8 upcoming twists: Anuj is devastated, Anu takes a strong stand

Anupamaa TV spoiler alert: Here's what to expect in the upcoming new episode.

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 22, 2023

Anuj forgives Malti Devi

Anuj finally accepts his mother and everyone is happy.

Anu's new avatar

Will the show take a short leap where we will see Anu in a new avatar?

Samar’s demise

Samar’s demise brings Anu, Vanraj and Dimpy’s life to a standstill.

Malti Devi regrets

Malti Devi regrets, as she now gets only hate from Anuj.

Anuj breaks down

Anuj is devastated to learn Malti Devi’s truth and calls it the worst day of his life.

Anu convinces Anuj

Anu convinces Anuj to forgive his mother.

Anuj's birthday celebration

Finally, Anuj knows his real birthday, and he will celebrate his birthday with his mother.

MaAn to separate?

The tragedy may create a rift between MaAn and they may part ways.

