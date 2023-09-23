Anupamaa Top 10 questions about the upcoming twists

Anupamaa TV show spoiler: Check out the upcoming interesting twists and turns in Rupali Ganguly's show.

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 23, 2023

Big Tragedy

Amid all the celebrations, Samar’s demise will leave everyone shaken.

Good News

The Shah family is very excited to hear the good news about Samar and Dimpy.

Anu in a Tough Situation

What will Anu choose: will she stand for her husband or the man who killed her son?

Anu vs. Family

Will Anu support Anuj by going against her family?

Ganpati’s Blessings

Anuj celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with Anu by his side.

Anuj and Malti Devi

Anuj will finally forgive his mother after Anu makes him understand her compulsions.

Anuj is a Murderer!

Anuj becomes a criminal in everyone’s eyes and Vanraj files a complaint against him.

