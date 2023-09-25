Anupamaa: Top upcoming twists in Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna show

Anupamaa TV show spoiler: Anu's life is set to change for the worst.

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 25, 2023

Shahs and Kapadias part ways

There is a permanent rift created between Shahs and Kapadias.

Samar’s no more

Samar's demise will change everything, including Anuj and Anu’s relationship.

Dimpy’s life

Will there be a new person entering Dimpy’s life and also accept her child?

Anuj’s guilt

Anuj's mental condition gets affected because of his guilt.

Anu stands with Anuj

Anu stands with Anuj as she knows that whatever happened is because of Samar’s immaturity.

Anu becomes stronger

Anu is a sherni, and she will handle this situation as well. Will she bring everything back to normal?

Dimpy’s avatar

Dimpy takes a rudra avatar and wants to kill Anuj.

Leap track

The show takes a leap where Anu is still trying to handle Anuj.

Dimpy is cursed

Baa gets very regressive and claims that Dimpy is an ‘abshagun’.

