Anupamaa: Top upcoming twists in Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna show

Anupamaa TV show spoiler: Anu's life is set to change for the worst.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 25, 2023
There is a permanent rift created between Shahs and Kapadias.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samar's demise will change everything, including Anuj and Anu’s relationship.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Will there be a new person entering Dimpy’s life and also accept her child?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anuj's mental condition gets affected because of his guilt.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anu stands with Anuj as she knows that whatever happened is because of Samar’s immaturity.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anu is a sherni, and she will handle this situation as well. Will she bring everything back to normal?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dimpy takes a rudra avatar and wants to kill Anuj.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The show takes a leap where Anu is still trying to handle Anuj.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Baa gets very regressive and claims that Dimpy is an ‘abshagun’.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!