Anupamaa Top 8 upcoming twists in Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna show

Anupamaa TV show spoiler alert: Anu to get separated from Anuj for her family?Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 26, 2023
Anu will leave everything and make Dimpy and Samar’s child her top priority.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anuj's mental condition will get majorly affected because of his guilt about what happened to Samar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Malti Devi has entered Anuj’s life at the right time and in Anu’s absence she will become the rock for Anuj.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samar’s sudden demise comes as a huge shock and the family will not be able to move on from it anytime soon.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Will Anu once again lose her personal identity and her love because of her family? Will she be able to prove Anuj innocent?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Will Anuj and Anu reunite after the leap? Will the family be able to get over Samar’s death and understand that Anuj is innocent?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Everyone is happy after hearing the good news of Dimpy's pregnancy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anuj and Anu get separated after the death of Samar. But does Anu also hold Anuj responsible?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
