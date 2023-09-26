Anupamaa Top 8 upcoming twists in Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna show

Anupamaa TV show spoiler alert: Anu to get separated from Anuj for her family?

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 26, 2023

Anu stands with Dimpy

Anu will leave everything and make Dimpy and Samar’s child her top priority.

Anuj’s guilt

Anuj's mental condition will get majorly affected because of his guilt about what happened to Samar.

Malti Devi's support

Malti Devi has entered Anuj’s life at the right time and in Anu’s absence she will become the rock for Anuj.

Big tragedy

Samar’s sudden demise comes as a huge shock and the family will not be able to move on from it anytime soon.

Anu’s big sacrifice

Will Anu once again lose her personal identity and her love because of her family? Will she be able to prove Anuj innocent?

Anu and Anuj’s destiny

Will Anuj and Anu reunite after the leap? Will the family be able to get over Samar’s death and understand that Anuj is innocent?

Dimpy’s pregnancy news

Everyone is happy after hearing the good news of Dimpy's pregnancy.

Anuj and Anu to separate

Anuj and Anu get separated after the death of Samar. But does Anu also hold Anuj responsible?

