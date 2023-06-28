Anupamaa twists: Shahs repent, apologise to Anu
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 28, 2023
Anupamaa gets a surprise
The Shahs will organise a farewell party for Anupamaa.
Baa leaves Anupamaa shocked.
She prepares food for Anupamaa.
Baa apologizes to Anupamaa for not understanding and appreciating her worth and efforts.
Vanraj will also be moved and he will also apologize to Anupamaa and her family.
Moved by their gesture towards Anu, Kanta will bless the Shahs.
Pakhi, Kavya turn Anupamaa, while Toshu turns Vanraj as they depict Anu's life as a farewell.
Dimpy and Samar turn Anu and Anuj in the play, leaving Anupamaa emotional.
Anuj readies present for Anupamaa for her farewell.
Maaya gets panicky and wants to put an end to Anuj-Anupamaa's relationship.
Dimpy plans to ruin Pakhi's marital life. She brainwashes Adhik against Pakhi.
