Anupamaa Top 9 twists: Dimpy separates MaAn, Anuj to be jailed?

Anupamaa TV show spoiler alert: Check top twists in in Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna TV show.

Samar’s demise

Samar's sudden demise will change the lives of Anuj and Anupamaa forever.

Anu and Anuj's destiny

What does destiny hold for MaAn?

Will Anu win the situation?

Will Anuj and Anu handle the situation and once again reunite?

Barkha instigates Dimpy

Barkha will once again make a plan, and instigate Dimpy against Anuj and Anu.

Dimpy becomes the villain

After the Samar's death, Dimpy becomes the main villain.

Dimpy separates Anuj and Anu

Dimpy wants Anuj and Anu to never reunite. She is unable to forgive Anuj for what happened to Samar.

Anu will solve everything

Well, fans are sure that Anu will solve everything and also prove Anuj innocent.

Malti Devi returns

Will Malti Devi return to help Anuj in Anupamaa’s absence?

Anuj in jail?

Vanraj files a complaint against Anuj, will he be arrested and get jailed.

