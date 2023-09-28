Anupamaa Top 9 twists: Dimpy separates MaAn, Anuj to be jailed?

Anupamaa TV show spoiler alert: Check top twists in in Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna TV show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 28, 2023
Samar's sudden demise will change the lives of Anuj and Anupamaa forever.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
What does destiny hold for MaAn?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Will Anuj and Anu handle the situation and once again reunite?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Barkha will once again make a plan, and instigate Dimpy against Anuj and Anu.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After the Samar's death, Dimpy becomes the main villain.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dimpy wants Anuj and Anu to never reunite. She is unable to forgive Anuj for what happened to Samar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Well, fans are sure that Anu will solve everything and also prove Anuj innocent.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Will Malti Devi return to help Anuj in Anupamaa’s absence?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vanraj files a complaint against Anuj, will he be arrested and get jailed.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!