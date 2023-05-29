Anupamaa 29 May twists: Vanraj calls Anuj 'Bhagoda', MaAn make joint entry and more

Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna and more has reached the peak of drama.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 29, 2023

Anupamaa upcoming twist

In Anupamaa, Anuj and Anu have decided to go their separate ways.

Vanraj feels guilty

In today's episode, we will see Vanraj feeling guilty over how he treated Anu in the past.

Anuj to Anu's rescue

As Anupamaa will walk alone on an empty street to go home, Anuj will come to her rescue.

The friendship saga

Anuj will tell Anu that they are friends and convince her to take a ride in his car.

Anuj gets all emo

Anu will agree and there would be emotional scenes between MaAn.

Maya panics

Maya will get all crazy and panic as Anuj is missing. She will blame Anupamaa for chasing him.

Baa hits back

Baa and Shahs will give it back to Maya. Baa will ask her to leave the house.

Vanraj furious

As Maya says things about Anu, Vanraj will call Anuj 'Bhagoda'.

Love conquers all

In the upcoming episodes, we will see that Anuj and Anu will share the longest hug and say I Love You to each other.

The joint entry

In the new promo, it is shown that Anuj and Anupamaa will entry the Shah house together.

What's next?

Anupamaa is all set to go to America, will they ever reunite?

