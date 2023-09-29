Anupamaa Top 10 unexpected twists: Dimpy emotionally blackmails Anu

Anupamaa TV show Top 10 unexpected twists in Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna show.

Sep 29, 2023

Anuj's fault

Will Samar die because of Anuj? Or will the truth come out in front of everyone?

Anu is in shock

Anu is in a state of shock. How will she muster the strength to take care of the others? Especially Dimpy and Anuj?

Anu is shattered

Anu's life totally revolves around her children. How will she get out of the trauma of losing Samar?

MaAn fans upset

Once again, fans are really upset to think about MaAn's separation.

Anu's priority

The viewers know very well that Anu's first priority has always been her kids. Will she leave Anuj for Dimpy's child?

Dimpy's condition

Dimpy threated Anu to leave Anuj otherwise she will abort Samar's baby.

The biggest storm in Anu's life

This was the biggest storm that Anupamaa has faced in her life. She is a strong woman how will she cope with the pain of losing a child?

Anuj needs support

Let's see who comes to support Anuj, will it be Malti Devi or Malvika, his sister.

MaAn to get separated

Anu and Anuj will once again part ways because of Dimpy. Will this is permanent this time?

End of Anu and Anuj

MaAn’s relationship is going to end, so will Anuj leave everything and take his choti Anu and leave forever?

