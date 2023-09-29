Anupamaa Top 10 unexpected twists: Dimpy emotionally blackmails Anu

Anupamaa TV show Top 10 unexpected twists in Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 29, 2023
Will Samar die because of Anuj? Or will the truth come out in front of everyone?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anu is in a state of shock. How will she muster the strength to take care of the others? Especially Dimpy and Anuj?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anu's life totally revolves around her children. How will she get out of the trauma of losing Samar?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Once again, fans are really upset to think about MaAn's separation.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The viewers know very well that Anu's first priority has always been her kids. Will she leave Anuj for Dimpy's child?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dimpy threated Anu to leave Anuj otherwise she will abort Samar's baby.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This was the biggest storm that Anupamaa has faced in her life. She is a strong woman how will she cope with the pain of losing a child?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Let's see who comes to support Anuj, will it be Malti Devi or Malvika, his sister.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anu and Anuj will once again part ways because of Dimpy. Will this is permanent this time?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
MaAn’s relationship is going to end, so will Anuj leave everything and take his choti Anu and leave forever?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!