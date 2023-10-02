Anupamaa Top 10 unexpected twists: Anu, Anuj reunite to fight Sonu and his father?

Anupamaa upcoming twist: Anu's family is under threat. Will she take her step back?Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 02, 2023
At the club, Sonu pointed his gun at Anuj but Samar came in front of him and put his life at risk to save him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After hearing the truth, Anu takes a stand with Anuj even as the whole family blame him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Even as Anu knows Anuj is innocent she decides to separate from him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Will Sonu and his father target Pakhi and Choti Anu to make Anupamaa retract?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Will the fear of losing her family make Anu take her step back?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Will Anu be able to get justice for her son Samar's death?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anu will have to be very tough to fight the politician and his threats if she wants to avenge Samar’s death.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vanraj has taken his step back, and Anu and Anuj's lives are also in danger.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Will MaAn get together and win this fight against Samar’s killers?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
