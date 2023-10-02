Anupamaa Top 10 unexpected twists: Anu, Anuj reunite to fight Sonu and his father?

Anupamaa upcoming twist: Anu's family is under threat. Will she take her step back?

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 02, 2023

How did Samar die?

At the club, Sonu pointed his gun at Anuj but Samar came in front of him and put his life at risk to save him.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anu stands with Anuj

After hearing the truth, Anu takes a stand with Anuj even as the whole family blame him.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

MaAn’s new challenge

Even as Anu knows Anuj is innocent she decides to separate from him.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pakhi, Choti Anu in danger

Will Sonu and his father target Pakhi and Choti Anu to make Anupamaa retract?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anupamaa’s family in danger

Will the fear of losing her family make Anu take her step back?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Justice for Samar

Will Anu be able to get justice for her son Samar's death?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tough fight

Anu will have to be very tough to fight the politician and his threats if she wants to avenge Samar’s death.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vanraj does not support Anu

Vanraj has taken his step back, and Anu and Anuj's lives are also in danger.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anu and Anuj to reunite?

Will MaAn get together and win this fight against Samar’s killers?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Harnaaz Sandhu: Top 10 celebs trolled for their ramp walk

 

 Find Out More