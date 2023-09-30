Anupamaa: Top 10 unexpected twists in Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna show

Anupamaa TV show will take a turn for the worst, will Anu-Anuj be able to survive the storm?

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 30, 2023

Dimpy's miscarriage

Dimpy suffers a miscarriage and loses her child after the big storm hits her life.

MaAn gets separated

Shah house needs Anu and she stay there to handle everything. But will not meet Anuj during this time.

Anuj's guilt

Will Anuj ever get out of the guilt that Samar died because of him?

Anu stands with Anuj

Anu decides to find out all the truth and release Anuj from this guilt and prove him innocent.

Time will heal everything

The show will take a one-month leap, and time will heal everything.

Samar’s enemy

The politician Sonu creates a havoc in Anuj and Anupamaa’s lives by taking away Samar from them.

A second chance for Dimpy

Anu will decide to get Dimpy remarried and start a new life.

Will Sonu be exposed?

Sonu kills Samar and puts all the blame on Anuj. Will Anu be able to expose him?

Samar's wishes

Anu has to fulfil all his wishes, that he shared before he went to the party and never returned.

