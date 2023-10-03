Anupamaa Top 10 unexpected twists: Anu asks Anuj to get out of her life

Anupamaa upcoming twist: Anu is in depression; will she ever be able to forgive Anuj?Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 03, 2023
Anuj is not the one behind Samar's death, it was destiny that played a dirty game.
Anupamaa blames Anuj for his anger issues for being the reason behind Samar's death.
Anu tells Anuj that she can only think about her dead son when she sees him. She says sorry to him and decides to part ways
Anuj regrets about his anger issues and feels guilty for his actions that led to Samar's demise.
Will Anu pick herself up and handle everything, fulfil Samar's last wish and take care of Dimpy?
Will Anuj be able to take Anu out of this massive shock or will his being around only make her condition worse?
Will this time MaAn part ways permanently?
Anuj decides to return to the USA with Choti Anu.
Anu decides to file a complaint against Sonu but the police tell her to stay away as his father is a big politician.
Anu never loses hope, and she tries her best to get justice for her son Samar.
