Anupamaa upcoming twists: Anu is unable to handle herself, will she lose Pakhi forever?

Anupamaa TV show upcoming spoiler alert. Will Vanraj ever support Anupmaa? Will Anuj help her find Pakhi?Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 08, 2023
Vanraj is a protective father and he gets aggressive towards Adhik.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anupamaa files a complaint with the police against Adhik and gets him arrested.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The police informs the family that a girl has been injured in a car accident. Will she be Pakhi?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Who is the main villain in Pakhi’s missing case? Romil or Adhik?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samar and Paritosh desperately search everywhere for their sister.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vanraj once again puts the blame on Anupamaa for whatever has happened with Pakhi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vanraj has always blamed Anupamaa and let her solve everything whenever there’s been an issue with the kids, this time is no exception.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anupamaa regrets for speaking between Adhik and Pakhi. She recalls all that she has said to her daughter.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Adhik points towards Romil. Claims he is behind Pakhi’s disappearance.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Will Anupamaa be able to find and save her daughter?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
