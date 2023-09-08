Anupamaa upcoming twists: Anu is unable to handle herself, will she lose Pakhi forever?

Anupamaa TV show upcoming spoiler alert. Will Vanraj ever support Anupmaa? Will Anuj help her find Pakhi?

Bollywood Staff

Sep 08, 2023

Vanraj’s aggression

Vanraj is a protective father and he gets aggressive towards Adhik.

Anupamaa files a complaint

Anupamaa files a complaint with the police against Adhik and gets him arrested.

Pakhi injured?

The police informs the family that a girl has been injured in a car accident. Will she be Pakhi?

Romil vs Adhik

Who is the main villain in Pakhi’s missing case? Romil or Adhik?

Mission Pakhi

Samar and Paritosh desperately search everywhere for their sister.

Vanraj blames Anupamaa

Vanraj once again puts the blame on Anupamaa for whatever has happened with Pakhi.

Anupamaa is alone

Vanraj has always blamed Anupamaa and let her solve everything whenever there’s been an issue with the kids, this time is no exception.

Anupamaa devastated

Anupamaa regrets for speaking between Adhik and Pakhi. She recalls all that she has said to her daughter.

Anupamaa upcoming twist

Adhik points towards Romil. Claims he is behind Pakhi’s disappearance.

Pakhi is in danger

Will Anupamaa be able to find and save her daughter?

