Anupamaa: A character from the past to enter the show to create havoc and boost TRPs

As per reports, we will soon see a re-entry happening in Anupamaa to create some more problems in her life.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 13, 2023
Anupamaa is handling the family after Samar's death. She is broken but now wants to fight against those who killed her son.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anupamaa is fighting alone with Vanraj and has been ignoring Anuj throughout.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonu who killed Samar is a son of a big politician, Suresh and he is threatening Anupamaa to take the case back.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Apart from Sonu and his father, more trouble is going to come in for Anupamaa and for Dimpy as well.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dimpy's ex-husband, Nimrit will be coming back in her life to create troubles.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rishabh Jaiswal who played Nimrit is entering again. He will come in this time to create problems for Dimpy and Anupamaa.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nimrit will reportedly enter again and here's a list of character from the show we want back.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anupamaa's best friend Dolly is much needed at this moment. She has been Anupamaa's biggest support.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rakhi was never so close to Anupamaa but she is the one who always shows the truth to everyone. We want her to show the Shahs that Anuj is not responsible in Samar's demise.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
To lighten this emotional and hectic atmosphere, mama ji needs to be back.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
GK should be back for Anuj. Anuj needs him the most as he is fighting the biggest battle with his Anu.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Malvika also needs to come back to stand strong behind Anuj and show Anupamaa what is right and what not.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
