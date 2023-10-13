Anupamaa: A character from the past to enter the show to create havoc and boost TRPs

As per reports, we will soon see a re-entry happening in Anupamaa to create some more problems in her life.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 13, 2023

Anupamaa misses Samar

Anupamaa is handling the family after Samar's death. She is broken but now wants to fight against those who killed her son.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anupamaa ignores Anuj

Anupamaa is fighting alone with Vanraj and has been ignoring Anuj throughout.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Troubles for Anupamaa

Sonu who killed Samar is a son of a big politician, Suresh and he is threatening Anupamaa to take the case back.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

More trouble!

Apart from Sonu and his father, more trouble is going to come in for Anupamaa and for Dimpy as well.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dimpy's past

Dimpy's ex-husband, Nimrit will be coming back in her life to create troubles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rishabh Jaiswal

Rishabh Jaiswal who played Nimrit is entering again. He will come in this time to create problems for Dimpy and Anupamaa.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

More characters we want back

Nimrit will reportedly enter again and here's a list of character from the show we want back.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dolly

Anupamaa's best friend Dolly is much needed at this moment. She has been Anupamaa's biggest support.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rakhi Dave

Rakhi was never so close to Anupamaa but she is the one who always shows the truth to everyone. We want her to show the Shahs that Anuj is not responsible in Samar's demise.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mama ji

To lighten this emotional and hectic atmosphere, mama ji needs to be back.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

GK

GK should be back for Anuj. Anuj needs him the most as he is fighting the biggest battle with his Anu.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Malvika

Malvika also needs to come back to stand strong behind Anuj and show Anupamaa what is right and what not.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Bigg Boss 17, a look at BFF duos who still share a strong bond

 

 Find Out More