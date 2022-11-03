Gaurav Khanna's house pictures proves that he has a classy taste

Actor Gaurav Khanna who is currently seen playing the role of Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa keeps sharing glimpses of his amazing house.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywood

Gaurav Khanna's entrance is quite large

The entrance of the house has colourful decorations with quirky notes.

Source: Bollywood

Gaurav Khanna's living room

The living room has a TV and cupboard along with books and decor pieces kept in the cupboard.

Source: Bollywood

Gaurav Khanna's shoes collection

The actor has a separate room for his shoes collection.

Source: Bollywood

Gaurav Khanna's beautiful balcony

Gaurav Khanna has a small balcony that has plants and a glass fence.

Source: Bollywood

Gaurav Khanna's bedroom

There is a wooden bed with a design on the headboard

Source: Bollywood

Gaurav Khanna's living room

The living room has a large L-shaped beige colored couch with a glass table and a stool.

Source: Bollywood

Gaurav Khanna's kitchen

There is a sleek kitchen that comprises a black cooktop with wooden cupboards.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Anupamaa to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: TV shows that left fans shell-shocked with their bold scenes

 Find Out More