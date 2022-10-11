TV stars who’ve been slapped for TRP

Today, we will be having a look at the TV stars who’ve been slapped on TV shows. And a lot!

Shivani Pawaskar

Aashish Mehrotra

Aashish plays Paritosh in Anupamaa. The actor has been slapped a lot of times on the show lately.

Tejasswi Prakash

The Naagin 6 and Bigg Boss 16 winner was slapped a lot on Swaragini, her previous TV show.

Reena Aggarwal

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 beauty Reena Aggarwal has been slapped by Priya and Nandini both.

Karishma Sawant

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Aarohi, that is, Karishma Sawant has also been slapped on the show.

Madalsa Sharma

Though Kavya in Anupamaa is now much better, she has been at the receiving end a lot of times.

Dheeraj Dhoopar

When Dheeraj was Karan, he was slapped by his on-screen mom and MIL on Kundali Bhagya.

Shakti Arora

Shakti Arora, who is seen as Arjun, was slapped by Preeta as well as Rakhi in Kundali Bhagya.

Sudhanshu Pandey

Sudhanshu’s Vanraj did such deeds that he was given tight slaps on multiple occasions.

Tina Ann Philip

Tina Ann Philip’s Rhea has been slapped quite a lot and by a lot of people on Kumkum Bhagya.

Muskan Bamne 

Anupamaa and Vanraj's daughter Pakhi has also been slapped multiple times for her badtameezi.

Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin Bhasin has also been slapped on her previous TV shows such as Tashan-e-Ishq and Dil Se Dil Tak.

