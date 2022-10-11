Today, we will be having a look at the TV stars who’ve been slapped on TV shows. And a lot!Source: Bollywood
Aashish plays Paritosh in Anupamaa. The actor has been slapped a lot of times on the show lately.Source: Bollywood
The Naagin 6 and Bigg Boss 16 winner was slapped a lot on Swaragini, her previous TV show.Source: Bollywood
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 beauty Reena Aggarwal has been slapped by Priya and Nandini both.Source: Bollywood
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Aarohi, that is, Karishma Sawant has also been slapped on the show.Source: Bollywood
Though Kavya in Anupamaa is now much better, she has been at the receiving end a lot of times.Source: Bollywood
When Dheeraj was Karan, he was slapped by his on-screen mom and MIL on Kundali Bhagya.Source: Bollywood
Shakti Arora, who is seen as Arjun, was slapped by Preeta as well as Rakhi in Kundali Bhagya.Source: Bollywood
Sudhanshu’s Vanraj did such deeds that he was given tight slaps on multiple occasions.Source: Bollywood
Tina Ann Philip’s Rhea has been slapped quite a lot and by a lot of people on Kumkum Bhagya.Source: Bollywood
Anupamaa and Vanraj's daughter Pakhi has also been slapped multiple times for her badtameezi.Source: Bollywood
Jasmin Bhasin has also been slapped on her previous TV shows such as Tashan-e-Ishq and Dil Se Dil Tak.Source: Bollywood
