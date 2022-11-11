Ideal small screen husbands

Television actors from popular TV shows will leave you gasping for breath. From Gaurav Khanna of Anupamaa to Harshad Chopda from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; a look at the ideal husbands of small screens.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywood

Nakuul Mehta

Nakuul Mehta aka Ram from Bade Acche Lagte Hain is the most loyal and trustworthy husband.

Source: Bollywood

Gaurav Khanna

Gaurav Khanna who essays the role of Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa is madly in love with his wife.

Source: Bollywood

Neil Bhatt

Neil Bhatt who essays the role of Virat in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a supportive husband.

Source: Bollywood

Harshad Chopda

Harshad Chopda who played the role of Abhimanyu in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fights with the world for his wife.

Source: Bollywood

Fahmaan Khan

Fahmaan Khan aka Aryan from Imlie is the most handsome and fun-loving husband.

Source: Bollywood

Shaheer Sheikh

Shaheer Sheikh who played the role of Abir Rajvansh in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is the most ideal husband in the telly town.

Source: Bollywood

Mohsin Khan

Mohsin Khan who essays the role of Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was shown as the most caring husband.

Source: Bollywood

Simba Nagpal

Simba Nagpal aka Rishabh from Naagin 6 is the most understanding husband.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Bollywood celebrities FIRST pictures with their newborns

 Find Out More