Television actors from popular TV shows will leave you gasping for breath. From Gaurav Khanna of Anupamaa to Harshad Chopda from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; a look at the ideal husbands of small screens.Source: Bollywood
Nakuul Mehta aka Ram from Bade Acche Lagte Hain is the most loyal and trustworthy husband.Source: Bollywood
Gaurav Khanna who essays the role of Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa is madly in love with his wife.Source: Bollywood
Neil Bhatt who essays the role of Virat in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a supportive husband.Source: Bollywood
Harshad Chopda who played the role of Abhimanyu in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fights with the world for his wife.Source: Bollywood
Fahmaan Khan aka Aryan from Imlie is the most handsome and fun-loving husband.Source: Bollywood
Shaheer Sheikh who played the role of Abir Rajvansh in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is the most ideal husband in the telly town.Source: Bollywood
Mohsin Khan who essays the role of Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was shown as the most caring husband.Source: Bollywood
Simba Nagpal aka Rishabh from Naagin 6 is the most understanding husband.Source: Bollywood
