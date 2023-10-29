Anupamaa actor Sagar Parekh says he wouldn't have signed Rupali Ganguly show if...

Anupamaa actor Sagar Parekh who played the role of Samar in the popular show recently revealed interesting deets. Here's what he said.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 29, 2023

Sagar Parekh talks about why he left Anupamaa

Anupamaa actor Sagar Parekh quit the show and left fans unhappy. In an exclusive conversation with ETimes TV, Sagar spoke about his journey with Anupamaa.

Received compliments from co-stars

The biggest compliment Sagar Parekh received is from his co-stars as they told him, 'Tu chala gaya toh maza nahi aa raha.'

Actors don't steal each other's limelight

Sagar Parekh said that actors had their own story and importance in the show.

Blessed to have worked with immensely talented actors

He said that the entire cast of Anupamaa was quite quick with their scenes and worked as a team.

Sagar Parekh's mother saw him shooting love

Sagar Parekh's mother was on the sets of Anupamaa on the first day and got teary-eyed.

Samar was the only chance to make or break his career

Had a lot of pressure of playing Samar in the show and had lost sleep in the initial days.

Sagar Parekh on Rupali and Sudhanshu's bond

Sagar Parekh said that he has never seen Rupali ma'am or Sudhanshu Sir have any creative differences.

Would have refused Samar's role

Sagar Parekh said that he had no clue he was playing the role of Samar in Anupamaa otherwise he would have refused it.

Would have supported the storyline if the exit had been well-executed

Sagar Parekh said that would support the storyline if the exit supports the story very well and is executed nicely.

Dropping of TRP

Sagar Parekh said that the show witnessed a drop pf TRPs and the makers had to show an element to shake up the audience.

