Anupamaa actor Sagar Parekh says he wouldn't have signed Rupali Ganguly show if...

Anupamaa actor Sagar Parekh who played the role of Samar in the popular show recently revealed interesting deets. Here's what he said.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 29, 2023
Anupamaa actor Sagar Parekh quit the show and left fans unhappy. In an exclusive conversation with ETimes TV, Sagar spoke about his journey with Anupamaa.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The biggest compliment Sagar Parekh received is from his co-stars as they told him, 'Tu chala gaya toh maza nahi aa raha.'Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sagar Parekh said that actors had their own story and importance in the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He said that the entire cast of Anupamaa was quite quick with their scenes and worked as a team.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sagar Parekh's mother was on the sets of Anupamaa on the first day and got teary-eyed.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Had a lot of pressure of playing Samar in the show and had lost sleep in the initial days.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sagar Parekh said that he has never seen Rupali ma'am or Sudhanshu Sir have any creative differences.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sagar Parekh said that he had no clue he was playing the role of Samar in Anupamaa otherwise he would have refused it.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sagar Parekh said that would support the storyline if the exit supports the story very well and is executed nicely.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sagar Parekh said that the show witnessed a drop pf TRPs and the makers had to show an element to shake up the audience.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!