Anupamaa actors Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and more who were trolled by most ardent fans and WHY

Let's have a look at the stars from the popular TV show Anupamaa who were trolled for various reasons. 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 16, 2023

Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly's character Anupamaa gets trolled for not giving enough time to her now family. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sudhandhu Pandey 

Sudhanshu has been playing her character to T and the negative in his character has kept him on the receiving end of trolls. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Madalsa Sharma 

Madalsa Sharma is a pretty actress but she too has been trolled for creating trouble in Anupamaa's life. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Muskan Bamne 

Pakhi has been trolled for being a spoilt child. It got extended to Muskan as well. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aashish Mehrotra 

Aashish plays Toshu and while he's doing a fab job fans hate his character. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alpana Buch 

Baa is one of the most-hated characters in Anupamaa. Alpana Buch plays Baa who has quite a regressive mentality. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aneri Vajani 

When Aneri initially entered Anupamaa, she was trolled for being the OTT sister. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nidhi Shah 

Nidhi Shah plays Kinjal. The actress was trolled for posting reels with her on-screen father-in-law, Sudhanshu Pandey. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sagar Parekh 

Sagar replaced Paras Kalnawat on Anupamaa. The actor has been bashed by ardent fans of previous Samar. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: What to Watch on Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar and more this Weekend February 17; Check Top 10 titles

 

 Find Out More