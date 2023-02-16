Anupamaa actors Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and more who were trolled by most ardent fans and WHY

Let's have a look at the stars from the popular TV show Anupamaa who were trolled for various reasons.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 16, 2023
Rupali Ganguly's character Anupamaa gets trolled for not giving enough time to her now family.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sudhanshu has been playing her character to T and the negative in his character has kept him on the receiving end of trolls.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Madalsa Sharma is a pretty actress but she too has been trolled for creating trouble in Anupamaa's life.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pakhi has been trolled for being a spoilt child. It got extended to Muskan as well.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aashish plays Toshu and while he's doing a fab job fans hate his character.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Baa is one of the most-hated characters in Anupamaa. Alpana Buch plays Baa who has quite a regressive mentality.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
When Aneri initially entered Anupamaa, she was trolled for being the OTT sister.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nidhi Shah plays Kinjal. The actress was trolled for posting reels with her on-screen father-in-law, Sudhanshu Pandey.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sagar replaced Paras Kalnawat on Anupamaa. The actor has been bashed by ardent fans of previous Samar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
