Inside pictures of Rupali Ganguly's house

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly owns a beautiful and plush home in Mumbai.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywood

Rupali Ganguly luxurious house is a perfect mix of modernity

The entrance of Rupali Ganguly's house is quite spacious and looks beautiful.

Source: Bollywood

Rupali Ganguly's living room

Rupali Ganguly's living room is quite large.

Source: Bollywood

Rupali Ganguly's temple

Rupali Ganguly has a beautiful temple inside her house.

Source: Bollywood

Rupali Ganguly has a tent house

Rupali Ganguly has a tent house which is decorated with lights.

Source: Bollywood

Rupali Ganguly's make-up room

Rupali Ganguly has an amazing make-up room inside her house.

Source: Bollywood

Rupali Ganguly's open kitchen which is next to the living room.

Source: Bollywood

Rupali Ganguly's fav spot

The actress loves to click pictures in this corner.

Source: Bollywood

