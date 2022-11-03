Anupama actress Rupali is seen wearing her wedding dress and giving a dramatic pose with her real-life 'Anuj Kapadia'.Source: Bollywood
This picture was from Rupali and Ashwin's wedding anniversary. Fans had also called them as best jodi.Source: Bollywood
Rupali's husband Ashwin is a businessman. The pair were friends for more than 10 years before they thought of getting married.Source: Bollywood
The couple looks cute in this frame, right? They are always together in each other's ups and downs.Source: Bollywood
Did you know that Rupali's husband Ashwin was also an advertising filmmaker?Source: Bollywood
The actress has credited Ashwin who motivated her to make a comeback on TV with Anupamaa.Source: Bollywood
This picture was from Rupali's godh bharai ceremony. She had written in her caption that she always smiles when Ashwin is around.Source: Bollywood
