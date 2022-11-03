Rupali Ganguly slaying with husband Ashwin Verma

Anupama actress Rupali is seen wearing her wedding dress and giving a dramatic pose with her real-life 'Anuj Kapadia'.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Anniversary photo

This picture was from Rupali and Ashwin's wedding anniversary. Fans had also called them as best jodi.

Rupali married Ashwin in 2013

Rupali's husband Ashwin is a businessman. The pair were friends for more than 10 years before they thought of getting married.

Forever goals

The couple looks cute in this frame, right? They are always together in each other's ups and downs.

Cute photo

Did you know that Rupali's husband Ashwin was also an advertising filmmaker?

Couple goals

The actress has credited Ashwin who motivated her to make a comeback on TV with Anupamaa.

Too romantic

This picture was from Rupali's godh bharai ceremony. She had written in her caption that she always smiles when Ashwin is around.

