Anupamaa: These stars shockingly exited Rupali Ganguly show

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 18, 2023

Anupamaa is one of the most popular tv shows.

Here is a list of actors who left the show midway.

Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi left the show to contest in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Rushad Rana played Aniruddh Gandhi in Anupamaa.

Tasneem Sheikh was seen as Kinjal’s mother.

Aneri Vajani is known for her role Malvika Kapadia in Anupamaa.

Shekhar Shukla who essayed mamaji too left the show.

Paras Kalnawat as Samar left the show mid-way.

Apurva Agnihotri aka Dr. Advait is no longer a part of Anupamaa

Paresh Bhatt played Sanjay Dhamecha, Dolly’s husband.

Deepak Gheewala who played GK Kaka left the show.

Ekta Saraiya played Vanraj’s sister.

Anagha Bhosle as Nandini came to an end.

