Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly, YRKKH diva Pranali Rathod and more: Here's what leading ladies of top TV shows charge per episode

From Rupali Ganguly to Pranali Rathod, here's how much the leading ladies of top TV shows charge per episode.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 02, 2023

Rupali Ganguly - Anupamaa

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly is reportedly getting Rs 3 lakhs per day.

Pranali Rathod - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Pranali Rathod reportedly gets Rs 55,000 per episode.

Shivangi Joshi - Barsatein -Mausam Pyaar Ka

Shivangi Joshi reportedly gets Rs 1.5 lakhs per episode.

Aditi Sharma - Katha Ankahee

Aditi Dev Sharma charges Rs 45,000 per episode.

Aishwarya Khare - Bhagya Lakshmi

Aishwarya Khare reportedly gets Rs 40,000 per episode.

Bhavika Sharma - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Bhavika Sharma charged Rs 22,000 for her previous show and now the price is reportedly a bit more than that.

Himanshi Parashar - Teri Meri Doriyaann

Himanshi charges Rs 40,000 per episode.

Mugdha Chaphekar - Kumkum Bhagya

As per reports, Mugdha charges Rs 70,000 per episode.

Shraddha Arya - Kundali Bhagya

Shraddha reportedly gets Rs 1 lakhs per episode.

