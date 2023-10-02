Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly, YRKKH diva Pranali Rathod and more: Here's what leading ladies of top TV shows charge per episode

From Rupali Ganguly to Pranali Rathod, here's how much the leading ladies of top TV shows charge per episode.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 02, 2023
Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly is reportedly getting Rs 3 lakhs per day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pranali Rathod reportedly gets Rs 55,000 per episode.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shivangi Joshi reportedly gets Rs 1.5 lakhs per episode.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aditi Dev Sharma charges Rs 45,000 per episode.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya Khare reportedly gets Rs 40,000 per episode.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhavika Sharma charged Rs 22,000 for her previous show and now the price is reportedly a bit more than that.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Himanshi charges Rs 40,000 per episode.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per reports, Mugdha charges Rs 70,000 per episode.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shraddha reportedly gets Rs 1 lakhs per episode.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
