Ormax Media's Most-liked Hindi TV shows list from November 5 to November 11 is out. Anupamaa has beat Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.Source: Bollywood
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has dropped to second spot.Source: Bollywood
Bigg Boss 16 has taken a huge leap and appeared on third spot.Source: Bollywood
KBC 14 hosted by Amitabh Bachchan has took over fourth spot.Source: Bollywood
Kundali Bhagya is ruling the hearts and is on the fifth spot.Source: Bollywood
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is high on TRPs but on this list, it is on sixth position.Source: Bollywood
The Kapil Sharma Show that used to be in top 5 spots os on seventh spot this week.Source: Bollywood
Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6 has gone down to eighth spot.Source: Bollywood
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai makers need to pull up their socks as the show is on the ninth spot.Source: Bollywood
Last but not least, Bhagya Lakshmi is also among the top 10 most-liked shows.Source: Bollywood
