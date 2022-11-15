Anupamaa at the top

Ormax Media's Most-liked Hindi TV shows list from November 5 to November 11 is out. Anupamaa has beat Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Nikita Thakkar

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has dropped to second spot.

Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss 16 has taken a huge leap and appeared on third spot.

KBC 14

KBC 14 hosted by Amitabh Bachchan has took over fourth spot.

Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya is ruling the hearts and is on the fifth spot.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is high on TRPs but on this list, it is on sixth position.

The Kapil Sharma Show

The Kapil Sharma Show that used to be in top 5 spots os on seventh spot this week.

Naagin 6

Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6 has gone down to eighth spot.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai makers need to pull up their socks as the show is on the ninth spot.

Bhagya Lakshmi

Last but not least, Bhagya Lakshmi is also among the top 10 most-liked shows.

